Save Greendale! Cult comedy Community might not be over yet, after all

Don't give up on those six seasons and a movie just yet.

Nerd hearts everywhere were broken earlier this month when NBC pulled the plug on Dan Harmon's beloved sitcom Community after five seasons. The show's wit, love of nerdy tropes, intricate storytelling and often metafictional antics made it a critical darling and earned it a devoted, if small, fanbase. Ratings were always a bit of a struggle, though, and even though Harmon returned to shepherd season five after being fired for the duration of season four (long story), Community didn't make it this time.

As soon as word of the cancellation began to spread, fans were both mourning the loss of the show and hoping there could be new life for the series on some other platform. Perhaps, like fellow cult sitcom Arrested Development, it could be revived by Netflix. Maybe Hulu would pick it up, or Amazon Prime, or even another network. Maybe the show would abandon its "six seasons and a movie" battle cry and just jump straight to a feature film. Whatever the case, fans made it known they didn't want this to be the end. Now we might be getting our wish.

Deadline reports that Community production company Sony PIctures Television is in "preliminary" talks with streaming company Hulu to revive the series. According to Deadline's Nellie Andreeva, the talks have "will on both sides," including from Harmon, who was initially reluctant to talk about bringing the show back and then declared via his Tumblr “I’m not going to be the guy that re-cancels cancelled Community.”

Hulu already has an agreement with Sony to stream past seasons of Community, so it makes sense that the two companies are talking about reviving the show in a place where it already has a home, and where its fanbase already knows it can be found. Community''s core of fans might be small for network comedies, but it could be a perfect fit for a place like Hulu. Andreeva also notes that Sony TV has a long track record of "saving" struggling shows, whether fighting for additional seasons (with Community and the CBS series Rules of Engagement), reviving canceled shows on their old networks (Drop Dead Diva and Unforgettable) or moving canceled shows to new platforms (Damages). It's a studio that seems to fight for its series when the fans are still there, and the fans are definitely still here for Community.

So, while we don't have any word of a deal being close, apparently talks are happening, and the factors in play seem to be lining up nicely. Maybe this isn't the darkest timeline. Maybe it's just a slightly dim timeline in which Community goes a way for a little while, only to come back for a proper conclusion. We'll keep you posted.

(Via Deadline)