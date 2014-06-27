Say cheese! 15 fun, fabulous celebrity photo ops that have us laughing

One of the reasons fans attend conventions such as Wizard World is to meet their favorite actors without that fourth wall between them. In fact, conventions like that provide an opportunity for fans to get up-close-and-personal photos with their heroes. These photo ops tend to be standard smile-at-the-camera poses. But sometimes the photos are far more amusing than that.

Rather than ask their favorite star to stand woodenly next to them, some ask for something more ... interesting. We're not just talking about asking the cast of Star Trek to pose with the Vulcan greeting. Some fans bring costumes and props—and a whole lot of attitude.

Photos with celebrities can cost upward of $100 (that's on top of the entrance fee, mind you), and with two or more celebrities, the price skyrockets from there.

Is it worth your money? After you see this gallery of 15 photos, you'll know the answer: Absolutely.