PhotoOp-5.jpg

Say cheese! 15 fun, fabulous celebrity photo ops that have us laughing

Contributed by
CarolPhoto.jpg
Carol Pinchefsky
Jun 27, 2014

One of the reasons fans attend conventions such as Wizard World is to meet their favorite actors without that fourth wall between them. In fact, conventions like that provide an opportunity for fans to get up-close-and-personal photos with their heroes. These photo ops tend to be standard smile-at-the-camera poses. But sometimes the photos are far more amusing than that.

Rather than ask their favorite star to stand woodenly next to them, some ask for something more ... interesting. We're not just talking about asking the cast of Star Trek to pose with the Vulcan greeting. Some fans bring costumes and props—and a whole lot of attitude.

Photos with celebrities can cost upward of $100 (that's on top of the entrance fee, mind you), and with two or more celebrities, the price skyrockets from there.

Is it worth your money? After you see this gallery of 15 photos, you'll know the answer: Absolutely.

PhotoOp-5.jpg
Sean Astin isn't as short as Sam, the Hobbit he played in Lord of the Rings. But thanks to...
PhotoOp-19.jpg
Dude, you don't need to be jealous. Firefly's Sean Maher is taken. And gay.
PhotoOp-9.jpg
Fan is dismayed when Summer Glau rips off a Blue Sun label from a can, the same way she did in...
PhotoOp-3.jpg
What's the best thing about this photo? The fact that Norman Reedus casually has his arm thrown...
PhotoOp-7.jpg
The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan and Stephen Yeun hear no evil and speak no evil. Fan Emily Keefe...
PhotoOp-4.jpg
Adam West and Burt Ward aren't fighting in this picture. But if they want to tussle with the King...
PhotoOp-16.jpg
Stan Lee poses with little girl who is cosplaying Stan Lee. 
PhotoOp-8.jpg
Bruce Campbell is obviously afraid of his tiny counterpart from Army of Darkness. 
PhotoOp-11.jpg
James Marsters looks on in shock as John Barrowman gropes a female fan. But for some reason, she...
PhotoOp-14.jpg
A fan cosplaying Ezio from Assassin's Creed stabs Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage in the throat....
PhotoOp-13.jpg
Mark Pelligrino may be experiencing some after-effects from playing Lucifer in Supernatural.
PhotoOp-18.jpg
This fan really really knows Jensen Ackles' alter-ego: His character on Supernatural, Dean...
PhotoOp-1.jpg
Karen Gillan and Matt Smith (Doctor Who) seemed as surprised at this proposal as the woman who's...
PhotoOp-10.jpg
The cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation is blown away by this photo-op proposal. And the look on...
PhotoOp-15.png
William "Captain Kirk" Shatner found this so entertaining that he tweeted it to his fans--and to...
