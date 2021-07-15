The 25 scariest sci-fi movies ever made, from 'Aliens' to 'Invisible Man,' ranked

Aliens is one of those sequels few would begrudge you for thinking is better than the original.

Alien (1979), Ridley Scott’s frightening and claustrophobic trip into space with the crew of the Nostromo, is still the Alien franchise’s scariest movie, but James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel — released 35 years ago this week — is the series’ most thrilling entry. Cameron’s action-horror hybrid sparked a new (and terrifying) sci-fi genre when it brought Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) back to the big screen after a seven-year absence, where she was joined by a team of colonial space marines to combat a horde of acid-bleeding xenomorphs and their lethal Queen.

Cameron maintained the gritty, blue-collar aesthetic from Scott’s original film while giving the sequel a strong dose of adrenaline-fueled action mixed with intense scares. This then-unique approach to the material allowed the writer-director to elevate both the horror and sci-fi genres by ratcheting up the emotional stakes for Ripley as well, as our hero struggles to save herself and her surrogate daughter, Newt, from the galaxy’s equivalent of high-octane nightmare fuel.

As Aliens celebrates 35 years of thrilling audiences, SYFY WIRE revisited some memorable sci-fi scare-fests and ranked the best of the most terrifying movies both science fiction and horror have to offer.