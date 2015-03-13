Latest Stories

AvengersAgeOfUltronCollage.jpg

Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver finally get their own Avengers: Age of Ultron posters

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Mar 13, 2015

It’s a testament to just how many heroes are actually included in Avengers: Age of Ultron that Marvel is still rolling out character posters, but now we finally have our first look at the two new additions.

The studio has released new character posters featuring Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Quicksilver. The two new characters are being set up as major additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), though Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will spend much of this film duking it out with the twins, since they start out fighting on Ultron’s side.

As you’ll probably notice, these shots are a bit different than the previous character posters. The big reason? They actually show off some of the superpowers in action, with Scarlet Witch conjuring an energy force in her hands, while Quicksilver seems to be rocking a bit of a motion blur. Check out the new posters below and let us know what you think:


In case you need to catch up, check out every Age of Ultron character poster released to date below. The film is set to open May 1.

(Via /Film, Yahoo!)

AOU-character-Iron-Man_0.jpg
auo-character-hawkeye_0.jpg
Black-Widow-Age-of-Ultron-poster_0.jpg
Captain-America-Age-of-Ultron-poster_0.jpg
Quicksilver-Avengers-Character-poster_0.jpg
Hulk-Age-of-Ultron-character-poster_0.jpg
Scarlet-Witch-Avengers-Character-Poster_0.jpg
Nick-Fury-Age-of-Ultron-poster_0.jpg
Thor-Age-of-Ultron-poster-1.jpg
