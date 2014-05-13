Latest Stories

LucyJohansson.jpg

Scarlett Johansson is all tied up and superpowered in new international Lucy trailer

May 13, 2014

There’s a new action-packed international trailer for Luc Besson’s (The Fifth Element) upcoming sci-fi flick Lucy, starring Black Widow herself, Scarlett Johansson.

Last seen in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Johansson here plays a reluctant drug mule who — thanks to those very, very special drugs she’s carrying inside her and a well-placed kick — becomes one buttock-kicking, superpowered woman with some crazy @$! cool powers.

Have a look:

Yep. That's how we like Scarlett Johansson. Kicking ass and taking no names.

Lucy also stars Morgan Freeman and Analeigh Tipton and is set to hit theatres on August 8, 2014.

(via Comic Book Movie)

