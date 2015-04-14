Scarlett Johansson promises 'complex psychological twists' in Captain America: Civil War

Scarlett Johansson was a key piece of Captain America: Winter Soldier, and the Black Widow says things are only going to get more twisted with the sequel.

With her place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe dating all the way back to Iron Man 2, Johansson’s Black Widow has grown into an integral part of the ensemble over the years. She took on her meatiest role to date in Winter Soldier as she became a key player in Cap’s saga. Not surprisingly, she’ll be a big part of the sequel Civil War, and the actress teased that the next installment will be one of the most trying yet for our heroes.

Here’s what she told Collider about Civil War after reading the script, as well as what it's like to be working with the Russo brothers (who are directing both Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War 1-2):

"I have read the script for Civil War. You know, the film has a very different feeling than anything of Marvel’s that I’ve read or been a part of before. These films are—I don’t think darker is the right word because there’s definitely always going to be some kind of levity, and that comes in a form of humor or hope. When you compare these films to like Batman, it’s a different feeling obviously, it’s a different audience experience, but as the stakes loom like larger and larger I think these films are kind of maturing with the audience; so there’s even more complex psychological twists that I sort of hadn’t necessarily anticipated. I’m excited to work with the Russos again. They have a very different approach to this universe than Joss, just different. It will be interesting to see how they treat all of these new characters. When we were doing Cap 2, the film felt very much like we were doing a kind of ‘70s style car-chase political-thriller, it had that kind of flavor. But they were also dealing with far less characters, the stakes were just different. Now with Civil War it’s gonna be interesting to see how they set up this next phase, I think Cap 3 is definitely sort of like a pre-Avengers 3 and 4. It feels like that, whereas Cap 2 didn’t feel like it was necessarily part of The Avengers. I mean, it feels like a piece that fits in, but it didn’t feel like it was leading you into Avengers 2."

OK, yeah — we’re interested. The Russos have shown that the Marvel universe can handle a dose of darkness (and the first season of Daredevil has proven it can handle a lot more), and we’re glad to hear they’ll hopefully not be afraid to explore the murkiness inherent in pitting Marvel’s heroes against one another.

What do you want to see from Civil War? Are you glad to hear they’re aiming for some psychological drama?

