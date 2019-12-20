Scars make the wizard backstage at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Are you a wizard or a muggle? Sadly, most of us will have to live without the gift of magic. However, J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World feels even more real than ever at The Lyric Theatre in New York City. The hit two-part play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, reveals what happened after the final novel and introduces a new generation of heroes and villains.

James Snyder portrays the older Harry Potter in the play, and he's no longer simply "the boy who lived." But that doesn't mean Snyder's Harry doesn't retain his scars, literally! While speaking with SYFY WIRE, Snyder revealed how Harry's scars help him get in character.

"It's about a twenty-minute process to go through my scar here [points at his head]," said Snyder. "I have a scar on my hand, 'I must not tell lies.'"

Although that particular detail may only be spotted by fans with the premium seats, it is straight out of the novels. In Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Dolores Umbridge forced Harry to write "I must not tell lies" with a quill that magically cut the words into his flesh. It's something that could have easily been left out. However, Snyder feels obligated to include it in his makeup routine for the show.

"If we didn't, what would the fans say?," asked Snyder.

Additionally, SYFY WIRE's Jackie Jennings received lessons in wizard fitness and dance, but you'll have to watch the entire video to see that! And when you're done, watch all eight Harry Potter movies on SYFY!