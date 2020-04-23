WIRE Buzz: André Øvredal telling more Scary Stories; Doctor Aphra snags audiobook; more

Get ready for more nightmare fuel. Director André Øvredal is officially returning to direct Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2. The film's writers, Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman will also be returning to pen the screenplay based on a story by Guillermo del Toro.

Øvredal (The Autopsy of Jane Doe) directed the first Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark film, which was released last summer. The movie raked in an impressive $68.9M at the domestic box office and didn't do too bad with critics either! Legendary horror master del Toro produced the first film and helped craft its story and seriously creepy look.

The film is loosely based on the collection of short stories by Alvin Schwartz and illustrator Stephen Gammell. Scary Stories took Schwartz's iconic anthology and set it in the sleepy town of Mill Valley. The movie sees a group of teenagers growing up during the Vietnam War era who deal with horrors both real and imagined. The nightmare really begins, however, when the group finds an evil book and must work together to prevent their worst fears from becoming reality.

Deadline, who first reported on the story, says not much else is known about the sequel at this time. The film will be released by Paramount Pictures, though no date or general timeline is known. That's okay by us, we like surprises. At least, we think...

Prepare your eardrums for a brand new Star Wars story! Coming this July, Chelli Lona Aphra aka Doctor Aphra will make her audiobook debut in Doctor Aphra: An Audiobook Original. Alas, the rogue archaelogist always manages to find herself in a spot of trouble, and it looks like this time is no different!

The announcement was made on StarWars.com by writer Sarah Kuhn (Heroine Complex). Kuhn will adapt the story from the Doctor Aphra comic by writer Kieron Gillen (Darth Vader) and illustrator Salvador Larroca. The audiobook will detail Aphra's adventures as she ends up having to work for the Galactic Emperor himself, Darth Vader.

In the video below, Kuhn goes into what she loves about Aphra. The YA novelist says she is the definition of chaos who seems like she's having the most fun in the Star Wars universe. We can't lie, we love a bit of chaos ourselves. Kuhn goes on to detail what fans can expect from the audiobook, and don't worry, Aphra's murderous droids Triple Zero and Bee-Tee will definitely be present.

You can watch the full video below:

Video of Sarah Kuhn Announces Star Wars Doctor Aphra Audiobook Original

Doctor Aphra made her first apperance in Marvel's Star Wars: Darth Vader but the savvy archaeologist who has no problem breaking all the rules quickly became a fan favorite. Aphra found herself with her own comic series, and now... an audiobook! No word yet on the voice cast but we can expect some more information this summer.

Doctor Aphra: An Audiobook Original is set to be releaesd on July 21 by Penguin Randhom House Audio.

Warner Brothers and Plan B Entertainment (World War Z) have aquired the rights to the science fiction novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. According to Deadline, the novel is an early get for Plan B Entertainment — run by Hollywood heavyweights Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner — as Ashton's novel isn't set to be published until 2021.

The novel details the life of an "expendable." Think of them as someone whose job it is to risk their life performing the most dangerous missions. When an expendable dies, their memories are downloaded into a regenerated body. Mickey7 is the seventh generation of an expendable, and let's just say things aren't going great. Maintaining the memories of seven different people would lead anyone to a serious crisis, but add in an ice world's native species trying to take over the planet, and well, things are going to get bumpy.

We certainly don't know what any of this means for Mickey7 himself, but we can't wait to find out more!