The scary stories in Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark ranked by how scary the stories are

As the name implies, the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark books are an anthology series. Author Alvin Schwartz found inspiration in classic bits of spooky folklore or urban legends and wrote up several kid-friendly scary stories, accompanied by Stephen Gammell's decidedly not kid-friendly illustrations.

The new Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark movie, which was produced by Guillermo del Toro and directed by André Øvredal, is not an anthology film. Instead, the movie follows a young girl and her friends in 1968 as they unwittingly unleash a horrible supernatural force. Even so, parts of the Scary Stories movie do feel like an anthology, because the supernatural force haunts its victims with deadly — and familiar — stories that have come to life. These moments, when Scary Stories is actually about the scary stories, are the best part of the film, but some of the stories are better than others.

Here are all the stories from the movie, ranked by how scary they are.

**Spoiler Warning: There are some spooky spoilers for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark in this article.**