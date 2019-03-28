Latest Stories

David Mazouz as Bruce Wayne in Gotham
WIRE Buzz: Batman revealed in Gotham poster; Taika Waititi joins Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy
Mr. Potato Head in Toy Story 2
WIRE Buzz: The late Don Rickles is in Toy Story 4, The Order renewed by Netflix, more
Dumbo Tim Burton
The Disney live-action remakes we actually want to see
Scared Skywalker
Mark Hamill shines Jedi wisdom on that Star Wars: Episode IX 'leaked poster'
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark movie

Evil tales come alive in new trailer for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Josh Weiss
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 28, 2019

You're gonna need a bigger night light... CBS Films just dropped a fresh new trailer for the Guillermo del Toro-produced adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

The new footage highlights the late-'60s period setting as well as the central premise: evil stories start coming to life and terrorizing the simple folks of Mill Valley, USA; there’s definitely a classic B-movie undercurrent here. It sounds and looks highly reminiscent of the live-action Goosebumps movies of late, but where those films sought a lighter, more comedic tone, Scary Stories is doing anything but.

A haunting cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” just tops things off, twisting our sweet images of Dorothy and Oz into horrible nightmares.

Watch the new trailer below:

Based on the iconic books written by Alvin Schwartz as well as the chilling illustrations drawn by Stephen Gammell, the upcoming horror film was directed by Norwegian director, André Øvredal (TrollhunterThe Autopsy of Jane Doe).

Watching the trailer, fans of the books will recognize Harold, the terrifying woman from "The Dream," and the poor girl from "The Red Spot," who comes to learn that a spider has laid a number of eggs inside her cheek. No thank you.

While led by a cast of younger, lesser-known actors (teenagers always make for the best monster fodder), Scary Stories also co-stars some more recognizable faces such as Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Lorraine Toussaint (Into the Badlands), Javier Botet (Slender Man), and Gil Bellows (11.22.63).

Check out a new (and uncomfortable) poster below:

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Spider Pimple poster

Credit: CBS Films

Written by Dan and Kevin Hageman (Trollhunters: Tales of ArcadiaScary Stories to Tell in the Dark turns to the right page in theaters August 9.

