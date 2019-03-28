Evil tales come alive in new trailer for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

You're gonna need a bigger night light... CBS Films just dropped a fresh new trailer for the Guillermo del Toro-produced adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

The new footage highlights the late-'60s period setting as well as the central premise: evil stories start coming to life and terrorizing the simple folks of Mill Valley, USA; there’s definitely a classic B-movie undercurrent here. It sounds and looks highly reminiscent of the live-action Goosebumps movies of late, but where those films sought a lighter, more comedic tone, Scary Stories is doing anything but.

A haunting cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” just tops things off, twisting our sweet images of Dorothy and Oz into horrible nightmares.

Watch the new trailer below:

Video of SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK - Teaser Trailer - HD

Based on the iconic books written by Alvin Schwartz as well as the chilling illustrations drawn by Stephen Gammell, the upcoming horror film was directed by Norwegian director, André Øvredal (Trollhunter, The Autopsy of Jane Doe).

Watching the trailer, fans of the books will recognize Harold, the terrifying woman from "The Dream," and the poor girl from "The Red Spot," who comes to learn that a spider has laid a number of eggs inside her cheek. No thank you.

While led by a cast of younger, lesser-known actors (teenagers always make for the best monster fodder), Scary Stories also co-stars some more recognizable faces such as Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Lorraine Toussaint (Into the Badlands), Javier Botet (Slender Man), and Gil Bellows (11.22.63).

Check out a new (and uncomfortable) poster below:

Credit: CBS Films

Written by Dan and Kevin Hageman (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia) Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark turns to the right page in theaters August 9.