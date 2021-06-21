Miss Schitt's Creek? SYFY’s 'SurrealEstate' has something in common with your favorite Canadian comedy

On July 16, a pair of former Schitt’s Creek residents will leave the Paradise Cafe and Rose Apothecary behind when SYFY’s new original series, SurrealEstate, premieres. Series leads Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy — who fans of Dan Levy’s Emmy Award-winning show might know better as Mutt Schitt and Twyla Sands — star in SurrealEstate as Luke Roman and Susan Ireland, real estate agents extraordinaire who specialize in the ghostly side of the business.

Selling a house is difficult enough, but add in spooks, specters, and a demon or two and you’ve got a hellish, headache-inducing time for buyers and sellers alike. Fear not, though, because the Roman Agency’s team of real estate specialists are here to drive away the things that go bump in the night.

As Luke details in the trailer above, “Some agencies help their clients by putting vanilla extract on hot light bulbs for that fresh-baked cookie smell. We help them by stopping the walls from bleeding.”

Banishing ghosts from real estate listings is a far cry from Rozon and Levy's time as Mutt and Twyla. Whereas Mutt lived in a barn outside town and preferred to keep to himself, Luke Roman's got a penchant for connecting with ghosts and the living alike; and while Twyla worked as a sunny-smiled, smalltown waitress without big-city dreams, Susan Ireland's never met a listing she can't sell or a ladder she can't climb. And while Levy won't be joined by her brother Dan or their father Eugene Levy in this series, there's still plenty of (found-) family love to be found — in between the poltergeists, that is.

Schitt’s Creek won’t be the only series getting the reunion treatment in SurrealEstate, either. Melanie Scrofano, who starred alongside Rozon in Wynonna Earp as the eponymous hero, directs two episodes and also appears as a guest star in one.

The 10-episode series from creator and showrunner George R. Olson also stars Adam Korson (Teachers), Maurice Dean Wint (Diggstown), Savannah Basley (Wynonna Earp), and Tennille Read (Workin' Moms). Olson also executive-produces SurrealEstate alongside Lance Samuels (The Indian Detective), Daniel Iron (Ginny & Georgia), Armand Leo (The Detail), and Danishka Esterhazy (The Banana Splits Movie). Esterhazy, Paul Fox (Schitt's Creek), and Paolo Barzman (Wynonna Earp) make up the rest of the directing team.

SurrealEstate premieres on July 16 at 10 p.m. EST only on SYFY.