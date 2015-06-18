Schwarzenegger goes to work in a new clip from Terminator Genisys

One of the most enticing things about the upcoming Terminator Genisys has been the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger, not just as the T-800, but as a version of the character he's never played before. He's been a protector in previous films, yes, but in Genisys he gets to be Guardian, a reprogrammed T-800 who goes back even further in time than the first film to stop himself (well, another model) from killing Sarah Connor (Emilia Clarke) and train the young Sarah for her destiny. It's the setup for a crazy, timeline-splitting adventure that's going to change the course of the Terminator franchise forever, hopefully in a good way.

We've seen plenty of Schwarzenegger in the film already through trailers and clips, including one where Kyle Reese (Jai Courtney) greets Guardian in a very rude way. Now, in the latest clip from the film, we get to see our best extended look at Guardian in action yet. Plus, the clip gives us a good peek at Oscar winner J.K. Simmons as Detective O'Brien, a guy who's been trying to unravel the Sarah Connor puzzle for years. Check it out:

One thing we haven't heard too much about just yet is the T-3000 super-advanced Terminator played by Jason Clarke (and others, it seems). From what we've heard, it seems like this really is a version of John Connor himself, converted into a shape-shifting weapon by Skynet, but we don't really know how it happened, what effect this has on the new timeline's future, or how Sarah will deal with the knowledge that her future son apparently becomes this. The more I think about that, the more I'm interested in seeing this movie.

Terminator Genisys hits theaters July 1.

(Via CBR)