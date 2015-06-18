Latest Stories

Culber and Stamets in Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: TV
Star Trek: Discovery revives the emotional Trek tradition of sci-fi resurrection
stamets tilly Anthony Rapp Star Trek Discovery
Tag: TV
After that dramatic Star Trek: Discovery episode, Anthony Rapp weighs in on the big return and his future
Super Mario Bros auction copy 2019
Tag: Games
Gaming: Pristine Super Mario Bros. fetches $100K; Far Cry New Dawn launch trailer; new Rage 2 gameplay
Aquaman armor hero
Tag: Movies
Dune: Jason Momoa in talks for Denis Villeneuve's A-lister magnet
arnold_schwarzenegger_terminator_genisys-wide_0.jpg

Schwarzenegger goes to work in a new clip from Terminator Genisys

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Jun 18, 2015

One of the most enticing things about the upcoming Terminator Genisys has been the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger, not just as the T-800, but as a version of the character he's never played before. He's been a protector in previous films, yes, but in Genisys he gets to be Guardian, a reprogrammed T-800 who goes back even further in time than the first film to stop himself (well, another model) from killing Sarah Connor (Emilia Clarke) and train the young Sarah for her destiny. It's the setup for a crazy, timeline-splitting adventure that's going to change the course of the Terminator franchise forever, hopefully in a good way.

We've seen plenty of Schwarzenegger in the film already through trailers and clips, including one where Kyle Reese (Jai Courtney) greets Guardian in a very rude way. Now, in the latest clip from the film, we get to see our best extended look at Guardian in action yet. Plus, the clip gives us a good peek at Oscar winner J.K. Simmons as Detective O'Brien, a guy who's been trying to unravel the Sarah Connor puzzle for years. Check it out:

One thing we haven't heard too much about just yet is the T-3000 super-advanced Terminator played by Jason Clarke (and others, it seems). From what we've heard, it seems like this really is a version of John Connor himself, converted into a shape-shifting weapon by Skynet, but we don't really know how it happened, what effect this has on the new timeline's future, or how Sarah will deal with the knowledge that her future son apparently becomes this. The more I think about that, the more I'm interested in seeing this movie.

Terminator Genisys hits theaters July 1.

(Via CBR)

Tag: Terminator Genisys
Tag: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Arnold Schwarzenegger
Tag: the terminator
arnold-schwarzenegger-in-terminator-2.jpg
Now Arnold Schwarzenegger says he will be back for more Terminator movies
Don Kaye
Apr 3, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: the terminator
Tag: Arnold Schwarzenegger
TerminatorGenisys_0.jpg
Different reports paint confusing picture for Terminator franchise
Don Kaye
Mar 21, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Arnold Schwarzenegger
Tag: Terminator Genisys
Terminator-Genisys-Arnold.jpg
He'll be back! Arnold Schwarzenegger says there will be another Terminator movie
Nathalie Caron
Mar 21, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 13
Tag: Terminator Genisys
Tag: Arnold Schwarzenegger
emilia_clarke_arnold_terminator_genisys-wide.jpg
Report: Terminator Genisys sequels placed ‘on hold indefinitely’
Trent Moore
Oct 1, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0