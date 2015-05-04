Sci-fi comedy cult classic Red Dwarf to return for two more series

Good news, everyone! Because if you miss the cosmic shenanigans of our four unlucky space explorers Lister, Rimmer, Kryten and Cat, they will be returning for two more seasons of the cult sci-fi comedy series Red Dwarf -- starting next year.



Dave (a UKTV cable channel) has announced that Red Dwarf XI and Red Dwarf XII will begin production in the fall. The new episodes are set to air in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

The last time we saw Chris Barrie as Rimmer, Craig Charles as Lister, Danny John-Jules as Cat and Robert Llewellyn as Kryten was three years ago in the 2012 six-part series Red Dwarf X; which was a followup to 2009’s successful Red Dwarf: Back to Earth.

Co-Produced by Grant Naylor Productions and Baby Cow Productions, Red Dwarf XI and XII will be penned and directed by series co-creator Doug Naylor, who said:

"Everyone at UKTV have been so supportive of Red Dwarf from the start of their involvement with the show... [they] originally asked for more shows back in 2012 but frustratingly it’s taken until now to get our ducks in a row and all the boys available at the same time. Now they are, we’re all absolutely delighted."

UKTV’s commissioning editor Simon Lupton added that:

"Red Dwarf has superb talent attached; writing, directing and acting plus an expert team who absolutely know what they are doing when it comes to delivering a stand-out piece of television. It has a universal appeal that manages to touch long-standing fans and recruit new ones. It is fantastic to be collaborating with them again on the next phase of the Red Dwarf adventure."

First airing in 1982 on the BBC, Red Dwarf drew more than 8 million viewers during its eighth and final season. It has sold over 11.5 million DVD and videos worldwide (a nice feat for a British cult sci-fi series not called Doctor Who) and has been broadcast in 25 countries. It also won International Emmy and British Comedy Awards.

Craig Charles, who plays Dave Lister, will have to leave the British soap Coronation Street after 10 years on the show in order to film the new series. He said: "I feel I owe it to my colleagues on Red Dwarf to join them in filming the new series and finding out what is in store for Lister and the others."

Are you looking forward to more Red Dwarf?

