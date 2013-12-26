Sci-fi OWNS this 9-minute supercut of 100 greatest action movie one-liners

One of the great things that can take an awesome movie and turn it into a true classic is a stellar one-liner. But what if you bottled up 100 epic quips into one 9-minute clip? You’d get this.

This gloriously badass supercut pulls in everything from action flicks to westerns, but it’s the sci-fi stuff that really steals the show. From Alien to 300, Robocop, The Matrix, Army of Darkness, Terminator, Judge Dredd and everything in between — there have been some pretty awesome one-liners along the way.

Not surprisingly, the vast majority of these great quotes come right before somebody pulls the trigger. Because, yeah, you have to be prepared when saving the world and blowing away the bad guys.

Check out the clip below and brush up, so you’ll be the quippiest guy or gal at that New Year’s Eve party next week.

