Latest Stories

Christopher Columbus Kraft, Jr
Tag: Science
Historic NASA flight director Christopher Columbus Kraft, Jr. dies at age 95
Elizabeth Tulloch Elseworlds
Tag: TV
Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois Lane and super(?) child bound for 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'
Riverdale Season 3 finale Veronica Betty and Jughead
Tag: Videos
SDCC 2019: Everything we know about Riverdale Season 4
Actor and comedian Chris Rock
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Chris Rock’s Saw fast tracked; Discovery seeks Contact with aliens; more
aliens-ripley-prepares-for-final-battle.jpg

Sci-fi OWNS this 9-minute supercut of 100 greatest action movie one-liners

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Dec 26, 2013

One of the great things that can take an awesome movie and turn it into a true classic is a stellar one-liner. But what if you bottled up 100 epic quips into one 9-minute clip? You’d get this.

This gloriously badass supercut pulls in everything from action flicks to westerns, but it’s the sci-fi stuff that really steals the show. From Alien to 300, Robocop, The Matrix, Army of Darkness, Terminator, Judge Dredd and everything in between — there have been some pretty awesome one-liners along the way.

Not surprisingly, the vast majority of these great quotes come right before somebody pulls the trigger. Because, yeah, you have to be prepared when saving the world and blowing away the bad guys.

Check out the clip below and brush up, so you’ll be the quippiest guy or gal at that New Year’s Eve party next week.

(Via Laughing Squid)

Tag: supercut
Tag: Alien
Tag: The Matrix
Tag: the terminator

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: