Sci-fi short film Time Trap shows off the real advantage of time travel

There is no shortage of awesome short films out there these days, but this is one of the most entertaining and creative sci-fi minis we’ve seen in a while.

Writer and director Michael Shanks (not to be confused with the Stargate SG-1 star of the same name) has released his 7+ minute short Time Trap, which follows a bizarre robot-human-alien guy as he crash-lands on a post-apocalyptic Earth and has to repair his ship to get back on his way.

His tool of choice to replace the two critical elements damaged during the crash? A nifty time-travel device that essentially creates a “time bubble” in and out of which he can travel to grab components. It’s an excellent visual trick, especially for an indie short, and makes for one heck of a fun story.

Overall, the effects and style are all top-notch. The scenes are well-framed, the effects look great, and we just love the low-tech, almost Red Dwarf-esque style of the ship’s internals. Check out the short below and let us know what you think:

(Via Sploid)