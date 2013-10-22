Sci-fi stars OWN list of the 10 most valuable movie stars of 2013

Science fiction is big business at the movies, so it’s no surprise that sci-fi stars made up half of the 10 most valuable movie stars of 2013. So who made the cut?

Not surprisingly, Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. came in at the top spot, followed closely by Hunger Games sweetheart Jennifer Lawrence in third place. World War Z star Brad Pitt represented the zombie craze in fifth place, with Will Smith and the Dark Knight himself Christian Bale at sixth and seventh, respectively.

In case you noticed a certain ass-kicking member of the X-Men missing from the list, that’s because Wolverine star Hugh Jackman just barely missed the cut and landed at 11 on the top 100. But if X-Men: Days of Future Past turns out as big as it seems, that’ll probably change in a hurry.

Compiled by Vulture, the science behind the list is pretty intriguing. They factor in everything from box-office stats to likability and social media mentions to figure out who are the most “valuable” stars at the moment. But, that said, where the heck are the rest of The Avengers?!

Robert Downey Jr. Leonardo DiCaprio Jennifer Lawrence Sandra Bullock Brad Pitt Will Smith Christian Bale Denzel Washington Tom Hanks Johnny Depp

(Via Vulture)