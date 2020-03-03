Paging John Hammond: Scientists discover well-preserved dino DNA in 75 million-year-old fossil

Heat up those cloning machines! Jurassic Park is one step closer to becoming a reality because scientists recently discovered a sample of extremely well-preserved dinosaur genetic material in a 75 million-year-old fossil. Even the official academic paper from the National Science Review describes the specimen as "exceptionally preserved dinosaur cartilage."

The DNA comes from a duck-billed dino from the Cretaceous Era known as Hypacrosaurus stebingeri. It was a member of the Hadrosauroidea family, which included the more famous and namesake hadrosaurs. Getting back to the matter at hand, the paper asserts that the Hypacrosaurus discovery was fossilized in such a way that "revealed microstructures morphologically consistent with nuclei and chromosomes in cells within calcified cartilage."

Moreover, the abstract discloses that the cells share certain qualities with the genetic material of modern day birds. It is a pretty widespread belief in the worlds of archaeology and paleontology that dinosaurs—despite looking a heck of a lot like lizards—shared much more in common with today's avian creatures than they did with what we think of as reptiles.

Ground section of Hypacrosaurus (MOR 548) supraoccipital shows exceptional histological preservation of calcified cartilage. (A) An isolated supraoccipital (So) of Hypacrosaurus in dorsal view. (B–D) Ground section of another So showing calcified cartilage with hypertrophic chondrocyte lacunae. (C) Some cell doublets appear empty (green arrow), but others (pink arrow) present darker, condensed material consistent in shape and location with a nucleus (white arrows). (D) Dark, condensed, and elongated material with morphological characteristics of metaphase chromosomes. The...

Obviously, we won't be cloning dinosaurs anytime soon, but the find is still a major breakthrough in a field that has long been resigned to the idea that DNA simply cannot survive the passage of millions of years. This development turns such a notion on its head.

"These new exciting results add to growing evidence that cells and some of their biomolecules can persist in deep-time,” Alida Bailleul, a co-author of the report, told IGN. “They suggest DNA can preserve for tens of millions of years, and we hope that this study will encourage scientists working on ancient DNA to push current limits and to use new methodology in order to reveal all the unknown molecular secrets that ancient tissues have."

Wenxia Zheng, John R Horner, Brian K Hall, Casey M Holliday, and Mary H Schweitzer are also credited as authors of the National Science report. In particular, Horner is the famous paleontologist who has consulted on every Jurassic Park and Jurassic World film to date.