Marvel alums Chris Evans and Scott Derrickson setting sail for Bermuda Triangle - Report

It looks like Skydance Productions' Bermuda is finally ready to set sail. The winds are apparently now at the film's back, after reports that Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) has signed up to direct and rewrite the long-brewing pic, with fellow Marvel Studios alum Chris Evans "circling the lead role," according to Variety. The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed the news.

Details concerning the film's plot are scant, but we do know it will dive into the mysterious bit of Carribean Sea where boats and planes vanish without a trace. This would be Derrickson's first project since exiting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness back in January.

There have been multiple directors and possible leads associated with the Bermuda, but it looks like the film is now inching its way towards reality. Ironically enough, director Sam Rami (Evil Dead, Spider-Man) was once attached, though he's reportedly in talks to take over Derrickson's old director's chair for Multiverse of Madness.

Derrickson and writing partner C. Robert Cargill will rewrite the script, which had been previously worked on by Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard when Rami was still associated with the film. Producers for Bermuda include David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn.

SYFY WIRE has reached out to Skydance for comment, and will update this article as more information becomes available.