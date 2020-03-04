Latest Stories

Chris Evans as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Movies
Marvel alums Chris Evans and Scott Derrickson setting sail for Bermuda Triangle - Report
Lucifer Tom Ellis
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Tom Ellis signs on for more Lucifer; Daniel Craig brings the pain to SNL; more
Kumail Nanjiani
Tag: Movies
Eternals features the MCU's first Bollywood dance number, says Kumail Nanjiani
Neil Gaiman
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Neil Gaiman narrating Sandman audio drama; Baby Yoda toys delayed again; more
Chris Evans as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame
More info i
Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Marvel alums Chris Evans and Scott Derrickson setting sail for Bermuda Triangle - Report

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Andrea Ayres
Mar 4, 2020

It looks like Skydance Productions' Bermuda is finally ready to set sail. The winds are apparently now at the film's back, after reports that Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) has signed up to direct and rewrite the long-brewing pic, with fellow Marvel Studios alum Chris Evans "circling the lead role," according to Variety. The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed the news.

Details concerning the film's plot are scant, but we do know it will dive into the mysterious bit of Carribean Sea where boats and planes vanish without a trace. This would be Derrickson's first project since exiting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness back in January.

More bermuda triangle

Cotopaxi Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Vanished steamer referenced in Close Encounters of the Third Kind found off Florida coast
Sonic the Hedgehog music video
WIRE Buzz: Sonic the Hedgehog's speedy music video; Lovecraft trilogy update; and more

There have been multiple directors and possible leads associated with the Bermuda, but it looks like the film is now inching its way towards reality. Ironically enough, director Sam Rami (Evil Dead, Spider-Man) was once attached, though he's reportedly in talks to take over Derrickson's old director's chair for Multiverse of Madness.

Derrickson and writing partner C. Robert Cargill will rewrite the script, which had been previously worked on by Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard when Rami was still associated with the film. Producers for Bermuda include David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn.

SYFY WIRE has reached out to Skydance for comment, and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Bermuda
Tag: bermuda triangle
Tag: Scott Derrickson
Tag: Chris Evans

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker