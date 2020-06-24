Scott Pilgrim could potentially rock back to life in 'anime form,' per Edgar Wright

Hard to believe it’s been 10 years since Scott Pilgrim took on all of Ramona Flowers’ evil exes, but that’s just a testament to the cult following that keeps Scott Pilgrim vs. the World fresh in our hearts. Director Edgar Wright’s adaptation of the quirky Bryan Lee O’Malley graphic novel series may not have lit up the box office when it first debuted in 2010, but it’s since gone on to pick up the kind of fan following who’d likely jump at the chance for more screen time.

As luck would have it, more screen time could seemingly be on the way — though it’s WAY too early to know if the potential Scott Pilgrim project Wright recently mentioned to Entertainment Weekly could recruit Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, or any of the movie’s other stars (including a pair of future Avengers in Chris Evans and Brie Larson) for what sounds like some possible future voice work.

Looking back at how the film ended up taking off with fans (and how most of the original cast still stays in touch), Wright said there are “plans” — not for a direct sequel, exactly, but for some kind of anime-style take on the antihero that the writer/director isn’t quite ready to share.

“There’s some plans — and there’s nothing official yet — but there are some plans to revisit the material in an animation way,” Wright told EW. “We’ve been talking with Bryan and with [executive producer] Jared [LeBoff] for a while [about]: What if we did something with the books in anime form? It’s being discussed as we speak.”

O’Malley’s also on board to get the Sex Bob-ombs back together, though as a writer and comics artist, he’s thinking about how Scott Pilgrim could return to the printed page — especially now that the real world has thrown him some new material to work with. “I would like to revisit the characters [in comic form] and see what they’re up to,” he said. “I sketched Scott early in the pandemic with a huge beard. I think that would be a funny image.”

Hey, maybe Scott could even dye his beard every time Ramona dyes her hair — just a thought. Whatever ends up coming of the lingering camaraderie between the creators and the cast, all we know is we — and tons of fans — would definitely be here for it. “The Marvel fan base is rabid,” Evans told EW, comparing his time as Captain America with his turn as Scott Pilgrim’s Lucas Lee. “[B]ut the Scott Pilgrim fandom is just as dedicated and loyal as any fandom I’ve ever seen.”

That means the fans are likely to happily stick around for whatever anime news Wright might drop next. All we ask is that it not take another 10 years before we get our next Scott Pilgrim fix.