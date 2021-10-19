Who killed who in the first 'Scream' movie? Don't ask Skeet Ulrich - he still has no idea

Even all these years later, Scream fans still hotly debate the specifics of the body count racked up by the original film's pair of twist Ghostface killers: Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) and Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard). If you're seeking answers from the cast, you may come away disappointed because... it turns out they have no idea, either.

In fact, "nobody ever knew," according to Ulrich, who recently spoke with Collider about the 4K release of the Wes Craven-directed classic in honor of it 25th anniversary.

"There were no conversations about it," the actor continued. I know that for insurance reasons etc., Ghostface had to be a stuntman. But yeah, we didn’t know and it never really was part of the conversation. Now, though, going to conventions and stuff, I hear it’s a big, burning question and people have theories and have figured things out."

Lillard apparently went so far as to seek out the project's screenwriter, Kevin Williamson for answers, but the interaction didn't yield much illumination on the only lingering mystery from the 1996 original.

"[Kevin] never thought out who was doing what," Ulrich said. "I guess that kind of speaks a little bit to the genius of Wes that people feel like they have clues in there as to who was who. And I think some are more obvious than others in hindsight, obviously. If I’m appearing right after, it’s clearly not me."

Lillard is well aware of the overwhelming love for the property nearly three decades later. Posting on Twitter last week, he wrote: "Dear Scream fans...thank you for caring all these years later. It's humbling."

The big screen franchise that helped renew the public's interest in horror and slasher genres will continue in a fifth installment (simply titled Scream), which scheduled to hit theaters on Jan. 14, 2022. Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Courtney Cox (Gale Weathers), David Arquette (Dewey Riley), and Marley Shelton (Judy Hicks) are all reprising their beloved characters alongside a cast of Scream newcomers like Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, and Jenna Ortega.

Williamson serves as an executive producer on the feature, which was helmed by Ready or Not directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. They are the only other directors to oversee a Scream film after Craven himself.