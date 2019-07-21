Latest Stories

Black Lightning Cast On Season 3 (And Grace) | SDCC 2019 | SYFY

SDCC 2019: Black Lightning cast on the secrets of Season 3

Contributed by
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 21, 2019
Jul 21, 2019
Black Lightning offered serious a jolt of old-fashioned comic book hero fun when it premiered its debut season on The CW back in early 2018.

After an intriguing sophomore outing which just finished up this past winter, dispensing heartfelt vigilante justice expanding the DC Universe, an electrifying new Season 3 trailer was unleashed at SDCC 2019 promising even more fantastic Freeland heroics.

Black Lightning

Credit: The CW

The ebullient cast of Black Lightning, including Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, China Anne McClain, Jordan Calloway, and Marvin Jones III joined SYFY WIRE at SDCC 2019 to shares hints and hopes for Season 3, discuss what the future holds for Grace/Anissa, becoming a family on and off set, and tease Marvin Jones III about going deep.

Black Lightning Season 3 zaps across your TV screens on October 21, 2019.

Additional material by Jeff Spry.

