SDCC 2019: Cats trailer reaction (aka The Most Important Discussion Ever)

Jellicle moon is out tonight, jellicle cats at the jellicle ball.

If you have no idea what that's all about, Cats, otherwise known as the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical that stormed the '80s and ran for so long its tagline was "now and forever," is now a movie. The thing is that it kept the humanoid cats from the musical — and that might be sort of horrifying.

You could argue that since these cats can talk and sing and dance and rise up to the heavens on a manhole lid, they are a little different than your average strays. SYFY WIRE's Jackie Jennings and Jordan Carlos are even wondering if this is really a horror flick in disguise.

Even if you were a fan of the musical and had your face painted like a feline outside the theater as a kid (they really did that), you have to admit that cats that look sort of human but are still cats can be a little bit unnerving.

Video of Cats Trailer Reaction (a.k.a. The Most Important Discussion Ever) | SDCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Is this movie musical for kids? Cats was probably never for kids. Think about it. All that makeup and fake fur and smoke, along with Grizabella's existential crisis and otherworldly things like the Heaviside Layer could easily be the stuff of nightmares. Then you have the transformation of certain humans into cats. Think James Corden as Bustopher Jones, who has gotten more than one comparison to the Penguin. Seriously.

The internet has been freaking out about this trailer, with Twitter reactions like "The Facetuning of these cats." It is true that all those layers of makeup and CGI are kind of like some warped version of Facetune. The only thing that might possibly be weirder is the CGI version of Sonic the Hedgehog with his disturbingly human teeth, and some people are tweeting that whoever designed him now deserves a break.

Just be aware that Tom Hooper's take on Cats might ruin your childhood.

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.