SDCC 2019: Cobra Kai cast talks Season 3 and more

Few could have predicted that The Karate Kid was creating a franchise in 1984. It led to three sequels, a remake, and now a hit series, Cobra Kai, on YouTube. At San Diego Comic-Con, SYFY WIRE caught up with the cast of Cobra Kai and they gave us a few hints about what's happening on the show when it returns for Season 3 in 2020.

"Everyone was broken down, everything was completely ruined by the end of Season 2," said Tanner Buchanan, the actor who portrays Robby Keene. "So there's a lot of rebuilding that has to be done for every single character. I think you can expect a lot of rebuilding, a lot of connections to be rebuilt. Or not. Maybe we'll break them down even more. I don't know."

For the series, William Zabka and Ralph Macchio reprised their respective roles as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso. Although both actors are clearly proud of the series, Zabka demurred when asked about the show's legacy. However, Macchio had a few thoughts to share about the revival.

"It's very often that you try to reboot something or go back 30 years later and it usually doesn't work," noted Macchio. "This [show], I'd like to believe that 30 years from now, they'll look back at why this worked."

