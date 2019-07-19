Latest Stories

gen:LOCK Hero
Tag: TV
Rooster Teeth reveals release for Vicious Circle game, new Achievement Haunter season
Preacher Season 4 Dominic Cooper Ruth Negga
Tag: TV
Preacher finds God and makes him an enemy in an outrageous SDCC panel
ds9-cast-documentary
Tag: Movies
SDCC: Deep Space Nine cast answers 'What They Left Behind' in new documentary
Pandora key art The CW
Tag: TV
SDCC: 'Pandora' creator unboxes why the show is like the anti-Blade Runner

Cobra Kai Cast On Season 3 & Nostalgia | SDCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

SDCC 2019: Cobra Kai cast talks Season 3 and more

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 19, 2019
SDCC2019_promo
SDCC2019_promo_wide
Check it out!

Few could have predicted that The Karate Kid was creating a franchise in 1984. It led to three sequels, a remake, and now a hit series, Cobra Kai, on YouTube. At San Diego Comic-Con, SYFY WIRE caught up with the cast of Cobra Kai and they gave us a few hints about what's happening on the show when it returns for Season 3 in 2020.

"Everyone was broken down, everything was completely ruined by the end of Season 2," said Tanner Buchanan, the actor who portrays Robby Keene. "So there's a lot of rebuilding that has to be done for every single character. I think you can expect a lot of rebuilding, a lot of connections to be rebuilt. Or not. Maybe we'll break them down even more. I don't know."

For the series, William Zabka and Ralph Macchio reprised their respective roles as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso. Although both actors are clearly proud of the series, Zabka demurred when asked about the show's legacy. However, Macchio had a few thoughts to share about the revival.

"It's very often that you try to reboot something or go back 30 years later and it usually doesn't work," noted Macchio. "This [show], I'd like to believe that 30 years from now, they'll look back at why this worked."

For more from Macchio, Zabka, Buchanan, and the other Cobra Kai cast members, check out the full video. Then let us know what you think about the series in the comment section below!

SDCC2019_promo
SDCC2019_promo_wide
Check it out!
Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Cobra Kai
Tag: San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Tag: SDCC 2019
Tag: CONS

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: