Sen. Cory Booker, Star Trek TNG fanatic, wants justice for Wesley Crusher

Jul 20, 2019
It's easy to make jokes about Wesley Crusher. In terms of characters that appeared on Star Trek: The Next Generation, he's not exactly a classic, is he? Just don't diss him too much in front of Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ).

While the presidential candidate attended San Diego Comic-Con, SYFY WIRE caught up with him to discuss his geek-tastic passions. Star Trek is a big deal for him, especially The Next Generation, He's definitely a Picard man (today's new trailer must have made him happy), and he also, like Steve Rogers, does not like bullies of any kind.

This definitely extends to those who would seek to bully Wesley Crusher, played on TNG by Wil Wheaton. Senator Booker is glad that Wheaton has somewhat risen from those humble, multi-colored sweater beginnings, and emerged victorious...all thanks to a recurring role on The Big Bang Theory.

Watch the Senator defend the Ensign right here:

See what we mean? He could do this all day. Perhaps we should write "bazinga" here, but we're not going to. Instead, we'll go with this: Make it so.

Click here for SYFY WIRE's full coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.

