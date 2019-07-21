Latest Stories

Sen. Cory Booker questions Captain Kirk, praises Picard, backs Batfleck, and talks geeky at SDCC
Marvel confirms LGBTQ storylines for Thor's Valkyrie and the Eternals
Alexei strikes back: David Harbour's Black Widow role has Twitter in a Stranger Things tizzy
Neopets celebrates its 20th anniversary at SDCC 2019, teases mobile game

The Easiest Cosplay Competition In The World | SDCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

SDCC 2019: Enter the easiest cosplay competition in the world

SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 21, 2019
Cosplay is an integral part of any self-respecting Comic-Con and during the annual geek gala in San Diego, fans and guests are sure to witness some astounding homemade costumes representing every shade of the pop culture spectrum.

To participate in this imaginative display, SYFY WIRE has invented what has been aptly dubbed "The Easiest Cosplay Competition In The World." Join our own SYFY contestants, Jackie Jennings, Jordan Carlos, and Moujan Zolfaghari, as they secretly don an enigmatic costume of their own choosing, then are quizzed as to certain aspects of their outfits which may or may not reveal their true identity.

Have a look, play along, then tell us what curious cosplay was your finest creation in the comments below!

