SDCC 2019: Enter the easiest cosplay competition in the world

Cosplay is an integral part of any self-respecting Comic-Con and during the annual geek gala in San Diego, fans and guests are sure to witness some astounding homemade costumes representing every shade of the pop culture spectrum.

To participate in this imaginative display, SYFY WIRE has invented what has been aptly dubbed "The Easiest Cosplay Competition In The World." Join our own SYFY contestants, Jackie Jennings, Jordan Carlos, and Moujan Zolfaghari, as they secretly don an enigmatic costume of their own choosing, then are quizzed as to certain aspects of their outfits which may or may not reveal their true identity.

Have a look, play along, then tell us what curious cosplay was your finest creation in the comments below!