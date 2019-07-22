SDCC 2019: Everything we know about Marvel's Disney+ shows

Coming into the penultimate day of Comic-Con 2019, everyone knew that the Marvel Studios panel was going to be the main event. But we weren't prepared for the sheer number of announcements that came out of it. In addition to unveiling the films of Phase 4, Marvel's Kevin Feige officially unveiled five original series on Disney+.

In the latest installment of SYFY WIRE Con After Dark, we're running down everything we know about the Marvel Disney+ shows. First up is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is coming in Fall 2020. This going to show us a world without Captain America, but Falcon may adopt that name by the end of the miniseries. We also know that Zemo will be back, and Sharon Carter may return as well.

Loki is dead, but Avengers: Endgame created a branching timeline when Loki stole the Tesseract. We suspect that's the Loki who will star in his own series. Unlike his counterpart in Thor: Ragnarok, we don't think this Loki has a redemptive bone in his body.

WandaVision is admittedly the 'weird' show of the bunch. While Vision and the Scarlet Witch were longtime lovers in the comics, Vision's death put the kibosh on that. However, Wanda's comic book powers include reality manipulation. That may hold the key to Vision's return.

What If? is an animated series that will explore divergent paths in the MCU, with The Watcher, no less! Several MCU stars are also lending their voices to the series.

Finally, there's Hawkeye, a series that will introduce his successor, Kate Bishop. We couldn't help but notice that the Hawkeye logo appears to come from the Matt Fraction run on the comic. If the show goes in that direction, it's gonna be amazing.

