SDCC 2019: Fear the Walking Dead cast talks nuclear threat amongst a zombie apocalypse

Ahead of tonight's midseason finale of Fear the Walking Dead, we got the scoop from four of the stars at San Diego Comic-Con: Danay Garcia (Luciana), Alexa Nisenson (Charlie), Ruben Blades (Daniel), and Jenna Elfman (June).

Ruben tells us that he has lots of backstory for Daniel, including what brought him to Los Angeles initially, and where he went on this season's sojourn. "I don't think [the producers] know all the time where things are going to go," he admits. But he does promise that Daniel returns "soon."

Alexa and Danay are particularly concerned about the new nuclear threat that they are facing. Just as the group was starting to get good at killing Walkers, there is a new, unseen threat that they have to adapt to. How dangerous is this radiation? How much time can they spend in it safely? How much can they trust Grace, the self-appointed radiation expert who they all just met?

Jenna is focused on June and John's relationship. The one true bright spot in all the death, she is worried that as they are happy, something might come in and throw a wrench into their romance, to "take them to the next echelon of their existence."

When asked what viewers can expect from the midseason finale, Danay sums it up best: "uncertainty."

Video of Fear The Walking Dead Season 5 Preview: Nuclear Zombies | SDCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

The midseason finale of Fear the Walking Dead airs July 21 at 9PM on AMC.

