Game of Thrones reportedly eyeing victory lap panel at SDCC 2019

The bells have been rung, the long night has passed, Westeros has a new ruler, and Game of Thrones, HBO's crowing success, is over. Still, there is a chance that the game will be played for one final celebratory round at San Diego Comic Con this year.

Deadline is reporting that talks between HBO and the organizers of the con are in "the final stages." While HBO has other genre shows on offer that are still going strong (Westworld), Deadline's Dominic Patten believes that some sort of victory lap panel in Hall H is likely for Thrones. HBO skipped out on the convention completely last year, but the con has seen stars like Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, and many others in the past.

They go on to report that the presence of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B Weiss "does not seem likely." This could be because they are either still decompressing from the final season, prepping their in-development Star Wars movie, or are aware that they aren't exactly a hit (whether fair or not) with many fans of the show at the moment. An appearance from series author George R.R. Martin is anticipated however, which would make more sense — he's involved in the multiple spin-off prequel series of Thrones that are being developed by HBO, and could shed some new light of the seven on those projects. He may also be persuaded to, you know, give a book update.

It is unclear at the moment if Westworld will also get a panel, but as the trailer for the third season had everyone insanely excited, it would be some irregular programming if the show skipped out. A panel celebrating the era of Game of Thrones would be interesting though, especially if most of the cast is able to be present. Finally freed from the shackles of spoilers and secrecy, they would be able to let it all rip. Sophie Turner could even grill each and every actor about the coffee cup and/or water bottle, two incidents that just don't seem to be going away.

The series may be over, but those bells are still ringing.