Latest Stories

Bruce Campbell
Tag: TV
Ripley's Believe It or Not SDCC panel shows sneak peek, breaks iron bars
dave-bautista-hotel-artemis-global-road-entertainment
Tag: Movies
Army of the Dead’s first photo shows Dave Bautista and his badass band of zombie hunters
Arrow Oliver Queen
Tag: TV
Arrow cast tease final season, Kingdom Come Superman in Crisis event
Death Saves Joe Manganiello San Diego Comic-Con
Tag: Games
Dungeons & Dragons and Joe Manganiello takeover the BAIT store during San Diego Comic-Con

Ghostbusters 2020 Fan Theories: Legit Or BS? | SDCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Movies
Tag: Features

SDCC 2019: Ghostbusters 2020 fan theories - Legit or BS?

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 20, 2019
SDCC2019_promo
SDCC2019_promo_wide
Check it out!

Even at San Diego Comic-Con, we ain't afraid of no ghost! As part of SYFY WIRE's Con After Dark coverage, we're tackling Ghostbusters 2020 in our latest round of our Legit or BS? show. Sony can skip Comic-Con if they want, but they can't stop the fans from speculating! It's our job to take these fan theories and issue a ruling about whether they have merit or not.

The first topic put to our panel of experts was to pick the best Ghostbusters movie. Come on, was anyone going to say Ghostbusters II or that other one? Of course the original film is the best! There's probably scientific charts to back that up and everything.

After that, we look at Paul Rudd's casting and decide the most likely way that he’ll fit into the movie. Speaking of which, another popular fan theory is that Egon, as formerly played by the late Harold Ramis will factor into the story as well. Egon possessing one of the young kids to send a warning from the afterlife sounds plausible. However, we kind of doubt that Mckenna Grace or Finn Wolfhard are playing Egon's children or grandchildren. The math just doesn’t seem to fit, if the film is actually taking place in 2020.

Another important issue is how the world changed as a result of the first two Ghostbusters films. Have they been franchised out? Is Ghostbusting like pest control now? Or will the world pretend it was all a hoax despite all evidence to the contrary? We have a few thoughts to share about that.

For more Ghostbusters 2020 fan theories, check out the full video!

SDCC2019_promo
SDCC2019_promo_wide
Check it out!
Tag: Movies
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Ghostbusters
Tag: Ghostbusters 2020
Tag: San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Tag: SDCC 2019
Tag: CONS

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: