Ranking Marvel's absolutely bonkers Phase 4 announcements from SDCC 2019

As Pietro Maximoff might say, "what, you didn't see that coming?" No, we did not see it coming. We probably should have, but an already emotional day full of surprises at San Diego Comic-Con did not prepare us for the insanity that Marvel Studios unleashed at its Saturday panel.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 is here. And it's blowing our minds.

Some of the projects Marvel announced weren't too surprising — we've slowly been getting news about a few of these upcoming shows and movies, though it's still nice to get some more details and premiere windows.

Black Widow is happening, yes, no duh, but appearances on stage from Scarlett Johansson's co-stars David Harbour (Stranger Things), Rachel Weisz (The Lobster), and Florence Pugh (Midsommar) were a welcome surprise. The Disney+ television series Falcon and the Winter Soldier was not a surprise, and neither was Loki... though confirmation that the show will focus on the stone-stealing Loki from Avengers: Endgame was a cool bit of information.

So what were we really surprised by?

Well, let's go through and rank the seven biggest announcements on a scale from "wow, really?" to "ARE YOU KIDDING ME, GET RID OF THE KIDS, OH BRANDON ROUTH ABOVE, GOD IS REAL!!!!"