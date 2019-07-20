Latest Stories

SDCC 2019: Pandora cast on becoming a family and shooting in Bulgaria

SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 20, 2019
The CW's new hard sci-fi series, Pandora, which premiered on Tuesday, July 16, offers a modern, optimistic take on the future with an enthusiast cast set amidst an outer space training school on Earth in the year 2199.

Chronicling the interactions and adventures of a group of human and alien candidates, Pandora seeks to harken back to the upbeat themes and attitudes of the original Star Trek. Its evolving plotline centers around a young woman named Jax who loses her family on the off-world colony of New Portland and discovers a challenging new destiny at the Space Training Academy, where she and her student friends are instructed on how to defend the galaxy from dangerous threats of an extraterrestrial and/or human nature.

Pandora Slice

Credit: The CW

SYFY WIRE sat down with the refreshing cast of Pandora at SDCC 2019 and chatted with stars Priscilla Quintana, Oliver Dench, Johann Urb, John Harlan Kim, and Tehmina Sunny to learn about what's in store for viewers in this progressive premiere season. The cast commented on the sci-fi series' diverse qualities, what it was like shooting in exotic Bulgaria, and how they became a little family unit so far from home.

Have a watch, then tell us if you've seen the first episode and will tune in to Pandora for more.

Additional material by Jeff Spry.

