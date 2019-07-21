SDCC 2019: Scarlett Johansson and the Black Widow cast on the upcoming Marvel prequel

Saturday in the standing room-only Hall H at SDCC, Marvel Studios announced details for their standalone Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz. Directed by Aussie filmmaker Cate Shortland (Lore, Somersault), this kickass Phase 4 Marvel feature is due to drop into theaters on May 1, 2020.

Credit: Marvel Studios

SYFY WIRE was on hand at SDCC 2019 to greet executive producer Kevin Feige and his charismatic cast of Marvel's Black Widow and hear about the unexpected depth of Natasha's origin story, the riches of Harbour's Soviet supersoldier Red Guardian, the script's textured female roles, bringing new characters together, the brilliance of Cate Shortland's films, and their dream Marvel comic crossovers.