Sen. Cory Booker questions Captain Kirk, praises Picard, backs Batfleck, and talks geeky at SDCC
Marvel confirms LGBTQ storylines for Thor's Valkyrie and the Eternals
Alexei strikes back: David Harbour's Black Widow role has Twitter in a Stranger Things tizzy
Neopets celebrates its 20th anniversary at SDCC 2019, teases mobile game

SDCC 2019: Scarlett Johansson and the Black Widow cast on the upcoming Marvel prequel

SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 21, 2019
Saturday in the standing room-only Hall H at SDCC, Marvel Studios announced details for their standalone Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz. Directed by Aussie filmmaker Cate Shortland (Lore, Somersault), this kickass Phase 4 Marvel feature is due to drop into theaters on May 1, 2020.

SYFY WIRE was on hand at SDCC 2019 to greet executive producer Kevin Feige and his charismatic cast of Marvel's Black Widow and hear about the unexpected depth of Natasha's origin story, the riches of Harbour's Soviet supersoldier Red Guardian, the script's textured female roles, bringing new characters together, the brilliance of Cate Shortland's films, and their dream Marvel comic crossovers.

