SDCC 2019: She-Ra and the power of fashion

Perifit
Andy Serkis
Wynonna Earp.jpg
Sam Neill Event Horizon
Contributed by
heatherprofilepic.jpeg
Heather Mason
Aug 5, 2019
Every year at San Diego Comic-Con, the Her Universe Fashion Show is one of the highlights of the convention, and this year was no exception. 

The theme of this year's show, which is put on by Ashley Eckstein's geek-inspired clothing company Her Universe, was The Power of Fashion. This theme was inspired by She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, a show and character Eckstein has been a fan of for years. So using power as the theme for the show seemed like a natural fit for her.

"I often think of our outfit for the day as your armor for the day, for the daily battle of life," said Eckstein. "And I want a woman to feel empowered. You should feel like you can just take on the world in what you're wearing."

In addition to being a fashion show highlighting the latest lines from Her Universe, the night also serves as a competition between designers who are able to showcase their designs based on fandoms. The winning designers will get to work with Her Universe on an upcoming line for Hot Topic.

This year the show also showcased a new T-shirt raising awareness for children's mental health at the Nationwide Children's Hospital, which was sold at SDCC with proceeds going to the hospital.

"I just want to break the negative stigma surrounding mental health," Eckstein said. "If I have this platform I want to be a voice and an advocate."

Check out more about Eckstein's work on this year's Her Universe Fashion Show, her favorite cartoon growing up, and what details she can share about the next season of Star Wars Rebels watch the full interview below!

