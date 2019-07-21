Latest Stories

Cory Booker SDCC
Tag: Movies
Sen. Cory Booker questions Captain Kirk, praises Picard, backs Batfleck, and talks geeky at SDCC
Thor Ragnarok Valkyrie
Tag: Movies
Marvel confirms LGBTQ storylines for Thor's Valkyrie and the Eternals
Stranger Things 3
Tag: Movies
Alexei strikes back: David Harbour's Black Widow role has Twitter in a Stranger Things tizzy
Neopets20Years
Tag: Games
Neopets celebrates its 20th anniversary at SDCC 2019, teases mobile game

Snowpiercer Cast Preview Season 1 | SDCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

SDCC 2019: Snowpiercer cast previews the upcoming series and life aboard a massive train

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 21, 2019
SDCC2019_promo
SDCC2019_promo_wide
Check it out!

Life can be difficult when you're living in the post-apocalyptic barren wasteland of Earth after the second Ice Age has claimed most of humanity. That's especially true when you and the rest of the surviving humans are forced to spend your days endlessly circumnavigating the world on a 1,100 car-long train where the status quo is about to be upended.

Thus is the plot of Snowpiercer, a brand new series coming to TBS, based on both the 2013 film of the same name and the French graphic novel, Le Transperceneige. Cramped spaces, extreme class segregation, and no small amount of cabin fever mean things are about to get ... tense.

At San Diego Comic-Con, we checked in with Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, and the cast of Snowpiercer to find out what life is like about an endless train at the end of the world. Watch the video below for all the details.

SDCC2019_promo
SDCC2019_promo_wide
Check it out!
Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Snowpiercer
Tag: SDCC 2019
Tag: San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Tag: CONS

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: