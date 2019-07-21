SDCC 2019: Snowpiercer cast previews the upcoming series and life aboard a massive train

Life can be difficult when you're living in the post-apocalyptic barren wasteland of Earth after the second Ice Age has claimed most of humanity. That's especially true when you and the rest of the surviving humans are forced to spend your days endlessly circumnavigating the world on a 1,100 car-long train where the status quo is about to be upended.

Thus is the plot of Snowpiercer, a brand new series coming to TBS, based on both the 2013 film of the same name and the French graphic novel, Le Transperceneige. Cramped spaces, extreme class segregation, and no small amount of cabin fever mean things are about to get ... tense.

At San Diego Comic-Con, we checked in with Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, and the cast of Snowpiercer to find out what life is like about an endless train at the end of the world. Watch the video below for all the details.