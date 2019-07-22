SDCC 2019: Supernatural prepares for its final season

Supernatural is heading into its fifteenth and final season this year. We spoke to the cast and crew at what was the show's final visit to San Diego Comic-Con.

Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester) has only seen scripts for the first five episodes. He is hoping for a "nice, big, fat homage to the fandom." If he could bring back one character, Jared would bring back Adam. He wants to see what is going on with the "other" Winchester brother. He may be in luck: executive producer Eugenie Ross-Leming promises that we will see some characters we haven't seen in a while, both friends and enemies.

Jensen Ackles (Dean Winchester) loves the show's off-the-wall episodes including "The French Mistake," "The End," and "Scoobynatural." Although he favors the sillier episodes, he is prepared for the Winchester brothers to have a tragic ending. "It might be cool, but it might not be satisfying," he laments.

Executive producer Andrew Dabb can't promise what will happen in five years or so, but "as far as we're concerned, this is the end. For these characters and this story, it is the end." Ross-Leming promises it will be a "big, big ending."

Supernatural returns for its final season this October on the CW.

