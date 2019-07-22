SDCC 2019: Test your skill with a geeky game of Chris-Hole

Now that the 50th San Diego Comic-Con has passed into the history books and fans, vendors, artists, and exhibitors are packing it up and heading home, you might wonder what you're going to do with all your newfound free time. Well, we've got the perfect parlor game to amuse you with and it involves some good clean fun tossing beanbags into the pie holes ofgeek favorites named Chris.

We see you scratching your heads but believe us when we say this simple amusement is the most addicting trivia-type amusement you'll ever participate in... well, at least for today.

To show you exactly how it's done, join SYFY WIRE's Jackie Jennings, Jordan Carlos, and Moujan Zolfaghari as they lob sacks at the open-mouthed faces of Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, and Kris-ten Bell to guess answers to a series of humorous facts revolving around this famous foursome.

Who got two pet pigs for a birthday present? Grab your beanbags and let's play Chris-Hole...