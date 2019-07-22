Latest Stories

SYFY WIRE After Dark
Tag: Movies
WATCH: The best of SDCC 2019
pike-1
Tag: Fangrrls
Why Captain Pike should get his own Star Trek: Discovery spin-off
Fashion_Show_Intro-4
Tag: Fangrrls
SDCC 2019: The Her Universe Fashion Show is for everyone
NVM 4
Tag: Games
Geek Road Trip: Play all day at the UK National Videogame Museum

In Which We Throw Things At The Chris' Faces | SDCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Videos
Tag: Games
Tag: Features

SDCC 2019: Test your skill with a geeky game of Chris-Hole

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 22, 2019
SDCC2019_promo
SDCC2019_promo_wide
Check it out!

Now that the 50th San Diego Comic-Con has passed into the history books and fans, vendors, artists, and exhibitors are packing it up and heading home, you might wonder what you're going to do with all your newfound free time. Well, we've got the perfect parlor game to amuse you with and it involves some good clean fun tossing beanbags into the pie holes ofgeek favorites named Chris.

We see you scratching your heads but believe us when we say this simple amusement is the most addicting trivia-type amusement you'll ever participate in... well, at least for today.

To show you exactly how it's done, join SYFY WIRE's Jackie Jennings, Jordan Carlos, and Moujan Zolfaghari as they lob sacks at the open-mouthed faces of Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, and Kris-ten Bell to guess answers to a series of humorous facts revolving around this famous foursome.

Who got two pet pigs for a birthday present? Grab your beanbags and let's play Chris-Hole...

SDCC2019_promo
SDCC2019_promo_wide
Check it out!
Tag: Videos
Tag: Games
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: SDCC 2019
Tag: CONS
Tag: San Diego Comics-Con 2019

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: