SDCC 2019: The Boys cast tells us which superheroes they would kill

There's an old expression that's still true today: "never meet your heroes." It's especially true in the world of Amazon Prime's The Boys. As envisioned by the creators of the comic, Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys takes place in a world where almost every superhero is selfish and vindictive. Somebody has to put them in their place, and that's where the Boys come in. They watch the Watchmen, so to speak. And sometimes, they have to be put down.

At San Diego Comic-Con, SYFY WIRE caught up with the cast of The Boys. And they were all too happy to tell us which superheroes they would kill if given the chance. We're not talking about the parody characters from the comic. Outside of the show, they don't have to worry about taking on the iconic heroes. So, watch your back Flash!

"I would beat the crap out of the Flash," said Antony Starr. "I don't really have a reason, he's just probably my least favorite." Starr also elaborated on how his character, Homelander, is basically the moral opposite of Superman. And that's a frightening prospect.

According to The Boys showrunner, Eric Kripke, he doesn't see the superheroes on the show as parody creations. Instead, he views them as true reflection of humanity. People who have those kind of powers wouldn't necessarily be altruistic and good. It's more likely they'd be the same jerks they were before being empowered.

For more details about The Boys, and who the cast would kill, check out the entire video!