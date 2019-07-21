Latest Stories

Cory Booker SDCC
Tag: Movies
Sen. Cory Booker questions Captain Kirk, praises Picard, backs Batfleck, and talks geeky at SDCC
Thor Ragnarok Valkyrie
Tag: Movies
Marvel confirms LGBTQ storylines for Thor's Valkyrie and the Eternals
Stranger Things 3
Tag: Movies
Alexei strikes back: David Harbour's Black Widow role has Twitter in a Stranger Things tizzy
Neopets20Years
Tag: Games
Neopets celebrates its 20th anniversary at SDCC 2019, teases mobile game

The Man In The High Castle Final Season Preview | SDCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

SDCC 2019: The cast and creators of The Man in the High Castle preview the final season

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 21, 2019
SDCC2019_promo
SDCC2019_promo_wide
Check it out!

The Man in the High Castle is back for one last season on Amazon Prime Video this fall and there are big changes coming to the series.

First of all, it's a full year after the end of Season 3 and things are looking rough for our would-be revolutionaries. Families, friends, allies, and loved ones have been torn apart for far too long, and the resistance has their enemies breathing down their backs. Of course, there's still a lot of change to come as the heroes continue their fight against the Reich and a new insurgency brews.

We sat down with the cast and creators of the hit series at San Diego Comic-Con to discuss where their characters find themselves one year later, and what it's like to bring this particular story to its end. Watch the video below for the full interview and tell us in comments if you're sad to see the show end.

SDCC2019_promo
SDCC2019_promo_wide
Check it out!
Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: The Man In The High Castle
Tag: SDCC 2019
Tag: CONS
Tag: San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Sign out: