SDCC 2019: The cast and creators of The Man in the High Castle preview the final season

The Man in the High Castle is back for one last season on Amazon Prime Video this fall and there are big changes coming to the series.

First of all, it's a full year after the end of Season 3 and things are looking rough for our would-be revolutionaries. Families, friends, allies, and loved ones have been torn apart for far too long, and the resistance has their enemies breathing down their backs. Of course, there's still a lot of change to come as the heroes continue their fight against the Reich and a new insurgency brews.

We sat down with the cast and creators of the hit series at San Diego Comic-Con to discuss where their characters find themselves one year later, and what it's like to bring this particular story to its end. Watch the video below for the full interview and tell us in comments if you're sad to see the show end.