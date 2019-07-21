Latest Stories

SDCC 2019: The cast of Arrow reflects on eight seasons

Jul 21, 2019
This fall will see the eighth and final season of Arrow on The CW. The superhero show that launched an entire universe of superhero shows (the Arrowverse) will end its run next year, and it has its cast reflecting on the legacy they have wrought.

Stephen Amell (Oliver) can't help but compare Arrow's eight seasons to Supernatural's 14 seasons, but he describes their time as "rarefied air." He is hoping that the final season will show fans all the things they loved about the season, but also all the things they hated. "If they hated it, it means we were doing something right — they just didn't like it! But they are still watching."

Rick Gonzalez (Rene) was pleased that we spent much of last year seeing his character in the future as mayor of Star City, and hopes that in the final season they will tease how he got to that position.

David Ramsey (John Diggle) is humbled by the universe that has been created, and will miss working with his friends.

Juliana Harkavy (Dinah) hopes that her character will get to interact with Ruby Rose as Batwoman, "for every reason."

Arrow returns for its final season this fall on The CW.

Click here for SYFY WIRE's full coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.

