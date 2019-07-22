Latest Stories

SDCC 2019: The cast of Riverdale previews Season 4

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 22, 2019
Back in 2017, The CW updated the classic Archie Comics characters in Riverdale while adding an even darker take on the iconic teenagers. But unlike comic book characters, real actors tend to get older. That's one of the reasons that Riverdale's upcoming fourth season will feature the senior year of Archie and the gang. At Comic-Con, SYFY WIRE caught up with the cast and got them to share their preferred yearbook quotes for their characters. And at least one of them was initially stumped!

Because this is potentially their last year together as a unit, the cast told us that the core four are the main focus. That means Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) will remain in each other's orbit. However, Veronica's drama with her imprisoned father is far from over.

"The thing I'm looking forward to in senior year is Veronica applying to college and that whole process," said Mendes. "I think Veronica has always been an entrepreneur. She manages a lot on her plate. And Hiram, who is in jail, is doing all the scheming and making her life a lot more difficult. I think his actions are going to affect my ability to get into the schools I'm trying to get into."

Sprouse had a more concise vision for the immediate future of his character.

"I want to see Jughead graduate," noted Sprouse. "I think he's going to be clinging to his friends and Betty."

Additionally, Riverdale's resident vixen, Madelaine Petsch, shared her hopes and dreams for her twisted character, Cheryl Blossom. But if you want to hear those, you'll have to watch the full video!

