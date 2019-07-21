SDCC 2019: The cast of The Expanse dishes on Season 4 and who would survive in space

The fourth season of The Expanse is on its way — and on a new network — later this year, and the move to Amazon Prime Video isn't the only big change coming. The Ring Gates are open and there are whole new worlds to explore — and resources to fight over. The cast of the hit sci-fi series was in town for San Diego Comic-Con 2019 and we took the opportunity to catch up with the crew of the Rocinante.

Steven Strait (James Holden), Dominique Tipper (Naomi Nagata), Wes Chatham (Amos Burton), Cas Anvar (Alex Kamal), and Frankie Adams (Bobbie Draper) all stopped by our studio to talk about what they're most looking forward to in the coming season and debate which of them would survive if they suddenly found themselves in the vacuum of space.

Check out the entire conversation in the video below and catch the all-new season of The Expanse on Prime Video on December 19.