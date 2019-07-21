Latest Stories

SDCC 2019: The clock is ticking on our Watchmen trailer breakdown

SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 21, 2019
Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' Watchmen is perhaps the most provocative piece of comic book history in the modern era and set the stage for psychologically challenged antiheroes and grim, graphic novel-type narratives still playing out today in all mediums.

HBO plans to step back into Watchmen territory in a new updated interpretation of this pivotal '80s miniseries this fall, created and executive produced by Lost's Damon Lindelof and featuring more brutal vigilantism and political conspiracies.

A fresh Watchmen trailer just unspooled during the festivities at SDCC 2019 and it's crammed with dystopian angst, an army of Rorschachs, Jeremy Irons as an aged Ozymandias, Don Johnson addressing yellow-masked police officers, a rebellious Regina King, running piglets, runny eggs, capes and cowls, guns aplenty, and the apparent return of the blue-hued superhuman, Dr, Manhattan.

Join SYFY WIRE's Jackie Jennings, Jordan Carlos, and Moujan Zolfaghari as they dissect the latest Watchmen preview and attempt to interpret the colorful barrage of new footage, then chime in with your thoughts on this return to the Watchmen world and whether or not you'll tune in to Lindelof's alt-universe production this October.

Additional material by Jeff Spry.

