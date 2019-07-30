SDCC 2019: The Great Debate tackles the most important questions in nerddom

There were some really important, life-altering questions SYFY WIRE needed answered during our Great Debate at San Diego Comic-Con this year. So we turned to entertainers Travis McElroy, Felicia Day, Thomas Lennon, Naomi Ekperigin, Dani Fernandez, Amber Nash, and host Aisha Tyler to tackle them.

“We’re keeping this NSFW for the kids,” Tyler notes in this video from the live event. So you've been warned.

Alright, so we have to know: What would Fernandez name a spaceship if she were lucky enough to captain one? Fernandez would want the S.S. Selena, a tribute to the late singer, bedazzled and blinged out with gold tattoo lettering. If there are shiny things on Earth you can see from space, this would be one shiny thing in space you could definitely see from Earth.

Let’s talk villains. Somehow it seems they always have a knack for revealing their evil plots that are supposed to be classified. Ekperigin thinks it’s an attention thing. Ultimately, villains just want some acceptance — that the world must accept what they’re about to do could blow up the galaxy.

Going from villains to heroes, some people (ahem Spider-Man) have had a little help from radioactive creatures injecting them with superpowers. So which radioactive animal’s powers would Day want to gain from a bite? It would have to be a lizard bite. The reason is, uh, way too NSFW. Let’s just say that lizards pack some extraordinary built-in weapons.

In her defense, lizards do regrow their tails, and some can grow a second tail after the first one regenerates. Is that also a secret Spider-Man reference? Nerddom may never know.

You’re going to have to watch the rest of the video to find out all the answers. By the way, if that isn’t enough incentive, Travis McElroy was showing off his Slytherin nails. If that isn’t House pride, we don’t know what is.

Video of The Great Debate San Diego Comic-Con 2019 | SDCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.