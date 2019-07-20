SDCC 2019: Veronica Mars Season 4 marshmallow challenge

If you're a Marshmallow, you already know what this is all about.

Marshmallows are Veronica Mars fans — and if you happen to be one, you probably got more than a little freaked out (in the best possible way) that the entire fourth season just dropped a week early on Hulu. For real. This is why SYFY WIRE's Jordan Carlos, Jackie Jennings and Ziwe Fumodh are shoving as many marshmallows as they can in their mouths.

The rules: every time you say "Veronica Mars" or "Kristen Bell," you get a marshmallow in your mouth. You have to keep talking about the show until you can't possibly fit any more marshmallows in there, which is why a trash can is an absolute must. The problem is that you won't be able to help saying those two things when you're this excited about a show you thought had vanished like the body in an unsolved murder.

If you can make out our really excited superfans are actually saying, you'll find out everything they’re dying to see in the new season. Season 4 picks up five years after the Veronica Mars movie, a decade after the series first ended, and revolves around a serial killer preying on spring breakers in Neptune.

Video of Veronica Mars Season 4 Marshmallow Challenge | SDCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Jordan wants to see a more mature Veronica on the case and a darker vibe to the whole show. Ziwe can't wait to see her solve murders and use her powers for good, so no petty crimes allowed here. Oh, and everyone wants to see her finally smash on-again-off-again bad boy old flame Logan.

There's also a crossover from The Good Place besides Bell herself. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who you know as neuroscientist Simone from that show, is now Nicole Malloy, the owner of a Neptune nightclub. Spring breakers and nightclubs are like salt and margaritas. If someone is out to kill them, there could end up being a bloodbath in that nightclub. Just saying.

To find out if any of our Marshmallows make it through the marshmallow challenge, keep watching!

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.