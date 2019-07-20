SDCC: The complete list of 2019 Will Eisner Award winners

Nowadays, San Diego Comic-Con is less about comic books and more about feature films and TV shows. But they are still the home of the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the most prestigious comic book award in the industry.

Friday night the awards were announced in a gala awards show at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel. Presenters included such industry luminaries as comics creator Todd McFarlane, actor Ernie Hudson, cartoonist Sergio Aragones, voice actor Phil Lamarr, graphic novelist Raina Telgemeier, comics creator Eddie Campbell, author Audrey Niffenegger, and voice actor Grey DeLisle-Griffin.

The complete list of winners is as follows.

Best Lettering:

Todd Klein— Black Hammer: Age of Doom, Neil Gaiman’s A Study in Emerald (Dark Horse); Batman: White Night (DC); Eternity Girl, Books of Magic (Vertigo/DC); The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: The Tempest (Top Shelf/IDW)

Best Digital Comic:

Umami, by Ken Niimura (Panel Syndicate)

Best Webcomic:

The Contradictions, by Sophie Yanow

Best Writer:

Tom King, Batman, Mister Miracle, Heroes in Crisis, Swamp Thing Winter Special (DC)

Best Writer/Artist:

Jen Wang, The Prince and the Dressmaker (First Second)

Best Cover Artist (for multiple covers):

Jen Bartel, Blackbird (Image); Submerged (Vault)

Best U.S. Edition of International Material:

Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked the World, by Pénélope Bagieu, translated by Montana Kane (First Second)

Best U.S. Edition of International Material - Asia:

Tokyo Tarareba Girls, by Akiko Higashimura (Kodansha)

Best Humor Publication:

Giant Days, by John Allison, Max Sarin, and Julia Madrigal (BOOM! Box)

Best Publication for Early Readers (up to age 8):

Johnny Boo and the Ice Cream Computer, by James Kochalka (Top Shelf/IDW)

Best Publication for Kids (ages 9-12):

The Divided Earth, by Faith Erin Hicks (First Second)

Best Publication for Teens (ages 13-17):

The Prince and the Dressmaker, by Jen Wang (First Second)

Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism:

TIE: Back Issue, edited by Michael Eury (TwoMorrows) and PanelxPanel magazine, edited by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Best Comics-Related Book:

Drawn to Purpose: American Women Illustrators and Cartoonists, by Martha H. Kennedy (University Press of Mississippi)

Best Academic/Scholarly Work:

Sweet Little C*nt: The Graphic Work of Julie Doucet, by Anne Elizabeth Moore (Uncivilized Books)

Best Penciller/Inker:

Mitch Gerads, Mister Miracle (DC)

Best Coloring:

Matt Wilson, Black Cloud, Paper Girls, The Wicked + The Divine (Image); The Mighty Thor, Runaways (Marvel)

Best Painter/Multimedia Artist (Interior Art):

Dustin Nguyen, Descender (Image)

Hall of Fame Inductees (Judge's Choice):

Jim Aparo, June Tarpé Mills, Dave Stevens, Morrie Turner

Hall of Fame Inductees (Voters' Choice):

Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez, Jenette Kahn, Paul Levitz, Wendy and Richard Pini, & Bill Sienkiewicz

Spirit of Comics Retailer Award:

La Revisteria Comics in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Best Archival Collection/Project - Strips:

Star Wars: Classic Newspaper Strips, vol. 3, by Archie Goodwin and Al Williamson, edited by Dean Mullaney (Library of American Comics/IDW)

Best Archival Collection/Project - Comic Books:

Bill Sienkiewicz’s Mutants and Moon Knights… And Assassins... Artifact Edition, edited by Scott Dunbier (IDW)

Best Publication Design:

Will Eisner’s A Contract with God: Curator’s Collection, designed by John Lind (Kitchen Sink/Dark Horse)

Best Short Story:

“The Talk of the Saints,” by Tom King and Jason Fabok, in Swamp Thing Winter Special (DC)

Best Single Issue/One-Shot:

Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man #310, by Chip Zdarsky (Marvel)

Best Anthology:

Puerto Rico Strong, edited by Marco Lopez, Desiree Rodriguez, Hazel Newlevant, Derek Ruiz, and Neil Schwartz (Lion Forge)

Best New Series:

Gideon Falls, by Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino (Image)

Best Limited Series:

Mister Miracle, by Tom King and Mitch Gerads (DC)

Best Continuing Series:

Giant Days, by John Allison, Max Sarin, and Julaa Madrigal (BOOM! Box)

Best Adaptation From Another Media:

“Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley, in Frankenstein: Junji Ito Story Collection, adapted by Junji Ito, translated by Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)

Best Graphic Album - Reprint:

The Vision hardcover, by Tom King, Gabriel Hernandez Walta, and Michael Walsh (Marvel)

Best Reality-Based Work:

Is This Guy For Real? The Unbelievable Andy Kaufman, by Box Brown (First Second)

Best Graphic Album - New:

My Heroes Have Always Been Junkies, by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips (Image)

