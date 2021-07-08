Comic-Con@Home 2021: What to know about San Diego Comic-Con's second virtual con

Another year, another virtual edition of San Diego Comic-Con.

While the United States is doing a pretty good job on the vaccination front, there was no way for Comic-Con International to know where the country would be — COVID-wise — by this summer when they made the tough decision back in March to take the annual nerd-based gathering virtual for the second year in a row. With the COVID-19 health crisis still a clear and persistent concern, however, the organization likely made the right choice in the hopes that we can all gather together in San Diego's Gaslight District once again next summer.

OK, so we're stuck at home for another year. But judging by SDCC's panel announcements, there are certainly worse things in life than catching up on all the hottest pop culture news in your most comfortable bathrobe. So look below to find out everything you need to know about Comic-Con@Home 2021 before it kicks off later this month...

When is it?

Unlike last year, Comic-Con@Home 2021 will only run for three days from July 23-25 instead of the usual four due to budgetary constraints related to economic uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the official schedule does list a few ramp-up events between July 21-22.

"While we lament the postponement of the in-person Comic-Con, our commitment to this community of fans and our celebration of comics and the related popular arts endures as an important part of who we are," the organizers said in a statement in March of this year. "The past several months have taken a great toll on both families and friends, and we hope this effort is a small move toward a return to gathering as a community to not only celebrate popular art, but also friendship, education, and the enduring spirit of the fandom that is so much a part of Comic-Con. We thank you all for your continued and unwavering support during these most challenging times."

How to attend

Just like last year's edition, Comic-Con@Home 2021 is absolutely free to attend. You won't need a badge or flight to San Diego — all you need is a computer and a solid internet connection.

All panels (usually filmed prior to the con) will be available to stream on the Comic-Con International YouTube page.

Panel highlights

What to expect? Panels, of course! Lots and lots of panels built around our favorite films, TV shows, comic books, and more. What panels, you might be asking yourself? Well, we'll tell ya!

Here are some highlights of what was announced today:

SYFY

Day of the Dead (Sunday, July 25, at 11 a.m. PST)

The Legacy of Chucky (Sunday, July 25, at 2 p.m. PST)

The Walking Dead, Creepshow, Doctor Who & more (get the full AMC schedule here)

Fear the Walking Dead (Saturday, July 24, at 1 p.m. PT)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Saturday, July 24, at 2 p.m. PT)

The Walking Dead (Saturday, July 24, at 3 p.m. PT)

Creepshow (Saturday, July 24, at 6 p.m. PT)

Doctor Who (Sunday, July 25, at 10 a.m. PT)

Netflix Geeked

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Friday, July 23, at 12 p.m. PST)

Fear Street (Friday, July 23, at 4 p.m. PST)

Lucifer (Saturday, July 24, at 5 p.m. PST)

Army of Thieves (Sunday, July 25, at 2 p.m. PST)

Paramount+ (back-to back panels begin Friday, July 23, at 10 a.m. PST)

Star Trek Prodigy

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2

DC Comics (get the full schedule here)

Batman: Fear State (Friday, July 23, at 1 p.m. PT)

DC Horror (Friday, July 23, at 4 p.m. PT)

Superman (Saturday, July 24, at 11 a.m. PT)

Dark Knights: Death Metal: The Soundtrack (Saturday, July 24, at 2 p.m. PT)

Wonder Woman Across the Multiverse (Sunday, July 25, at 11 a.m. PT)

Amazon Prime Television (panel begins at 11 a.m. PST)

The Wheel of Time

Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time

Leverage: Redemption

S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies

Adult Swim

Tuca & Bertie (Friday, July 23, at 11 a.m. PST)

(Friday, July 23, at 11 a.m. PST) Teenage Euthanasia (Friday, July 23, at 2 p.m. PST)

Rick and Morty (Friday, July 23, at 4 p.m. PST)

Blade Runner: Black Lotus (Friday, July 23, at 5 p.m. PST)

Cartoon Network

Adventure Time: Distant Lands (Friday, July 23, at 12 p.m. PST)

Looney Tunes Cartoons (Saturday, July 24, at 10 a.m. PST)

Jellystone (Saturday, July 24, at 1 p.m. PST)

Craig of the Creek (Saturday, July 24, at 2 p.m. PST)

Nickelodeon

The Patrick Star Show will enjoy a table read Saturday, July 24, at 3 p.m. EST with cast members Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Tom Wilson (Cecil Star), Cree Summer (Bunny Star), Jill Talley(Squidina Star), and Dana Snyder (GrandPat), along with co-executive producers Vincent Waller and Marc Ceccarelli. SYFY WIRE's own Tara Bennett is hosting.

Snake Eyes

A panel all about Paramount's G.I. Joe origin project. Mari Takahashi will moderate the panel featuring Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Iko Uwais, Peter Mensah, Takehiro Hira, and G.I. Joe comic book writer, Larry Hama. The event kicks off Wednesday, July 21, at 1 p.m. PST.

Star Wars: The High Republic

Get a sneak peek at upcoming High Republic titles during this conversation with Star Wars authors Claudia Gray, Charles Soule, Cavan Scott, Justina Ireland, and Daniel José Older. The panel will take place Friday, July 23, at 2 p.m. PST.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two:

Actress Tiffany Smith moderates this discussion about the latest animated DC effort from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Cast members Jensen Ackles (Batman/Bruce Wayne), Katee Sackhoff (Poison Ivy), Julie Nathanson (Gilda Dent), Troy Baker (Joker) will be present along with screenwriter Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen). The panel begins Friday, July 23, at 3 p.m. PST.

NOTE: Deadline has confirmed that both Marvel Studios (Disney) and DC Films (Warner Bros.) will not be attending Comic-Con@Home for the second year in a row. This means we're probably in for another round of Disney Investor Day and DC FanDome reveals.

For the entire Comic-Con@Home 2021 schedule, click here.

The Con continues

SDCC hopes to be back in full force next summer, but Comic-Con International will be testing the in-person waters over the Thanksgiving weekend this November with a limited fan event. Details are still hazy, but the announcement drew some backlash on social media, mainly due to the fact that many people will be spending the holiday weekend with their families after more than a year apart.

“While we have been able to pivot from in-person gatherings to limited online events, the loss of revenue has had an acute impact on the organization as it has with many small businesses, necessitating reduced work schedules and reduction in pay for employees, among other issues,” SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer said in March. “Hopefully this event will shore up our financial reserves and mark a slow return to larger in-person gatherings in 2022."

New York Comic Con (a product of ReedPop, it is not associated with SDCC) is also planning to host a reduced physical gathering (along with a virtual element) this October.