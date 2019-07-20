Latest Stories

Kevin Smith Behind the Panel Daredevil
Tag: Movies
SDCC: Kevin Smith explains how he got Chris Hemsworth for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
Young Justice
Tag: TV
SDCC: DC announces that Young Justice will get a fourth season
Harley Quinn
Tag: TV
SDCC 2019: DC Universe screens hilariously meta season premiere of Harley Quinn series
What We Do in the Shadows
Tag: TV
SDCC: What We Do in the Shadows panel spills on Season 1 and superstar cameos
Robotman in Doom Patrol
More info i
Credit: DC Universe
Tag: TV
Tag: News

SDCC: Doom Patrol announces Season 2 on a second streaming platform

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Cuneform
Christian Long
Jul 20, 2019
SDCC2019_promo
SDCC2019_promo_wide
Check it out!

Doom Patrol is coming back for Season 2, and fans will have more options to watch their superpowered group therapy sessions than ever before.

The announcement came during the DC Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday night. Diane Guerrero, who plays all of Crazy Jane's multiple personalities, revealed that we'll not only get another season, there are even more options to watch it. Soon, the series will be available on both DC Universe and Time Warner's upcoming streaming platform, HBO Max

"I wanna see more adventures," Guerrero told the crowd, which included SYFY WIRE. "There’s so much to her. I just feel like this was just the beginning, just the introduction."

Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Slater spoke about his personal affinity for the dysfunctional supergroup, and how he wanted that to translate into his series. 

"To be very honest, I’m not a super-suit guy," Slater explained. "I liked that it was rusty and the bandages are worn and torn. I like the not shiny superhero. Not that shiny superheroes aren’t human [but] these [characters] felt especially human to me."

There's no official premiere date for Doom Patrol Season 2 at this time. 

Click here for SYFY WIRE's full coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.

SDCC2019_promo
SDCC2019_promo_wide
Check it out!
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Tag: SDCC 2019
Tag: CONS
Tag: DC Universe
Tag: Doom Patrol

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: