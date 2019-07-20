SDCC: Doom Patrol announces Season 2 on a second streaming platform

Doom Patrol is coming back for Season 2, and fans will have more options to watch their superpowered group therapy sessions than ever before.

The announcement came during the DC Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday night. Diane Guerrero, who plays all of Crazy Jane's multiple personalities, revealed that we'll not only get another season, there are even more options to watch it. Soon, the series will be available on both DC Universe and Time Warner's upcoming streaming platform, HBO Max.

"I wanna see more adventures," Guerrero told the crowd, which included SYFY WIRE. "There’s so much to her. I just feel like this was just the beginning, just the introduction."

Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Slater spoke about his personal affinity for the dysfunctional supergroup, and how he wanted that to translate into his series.

"To be very honest, I’m not a super-suit guy," Slater explained. "I liked that it was rusty and the bandages are worn and torn. I like the not shiny superhero. Not that shiny superheroes aren’t human [but] these [characters] felt especially human to me."

There's no official premiere date for Doom Patrol Season 2 at this time.

