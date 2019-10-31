WIRE Buzz: Sean Bean hops aboard Snowpiercer Season 2; Minesweeper blows up to game show

Ned Stark will have a train to catch in Season 2 of TNT's Snowpiercer. Per Deadline, Sean Bean has boarded the post-apocalyptic sci-fi series (which hasn't even begun airing) as a series regular. Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs will remain on as main characters during the show's sophomore outing.

Based on the Bong Joon Ho movie of the same name (itself based on the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette), Snowpiercer takes place in a future where the entire planet has frozen over into an inhospitable wasteland. The only way to survive is to live on the eponymous train, a vehicle that constantly circles the Earth on a track, cutting the thick ice as it chugs along via a perpetual motion engine.

Season 1 of Snowpiercer makes its debut on TNT in the spring of 2020. Bean's Season 2 role is currently unknown.

If you grew up in the 1990s or early 2000s, odds are good that you played Minesweeper on a big-ass desktop computer when the internet was down. The game, which came standard on nearly every Windows PC back in the day (along with that pinball simulator — you know the one), is currently being developed into a competitive game show, SYFY WIRE has confirmed.

First introduced in 1990, Minesweeper tasks a player with clearing a tiled board without exploding its hidden mines. The game show (produced by OBB Pictures) will transform the single-player puzzle experience into one requiring "teamwork," "strategy," and "athleticism on a massive scale," reads the release. The search for a host is now underway.

“Minesweeper is an immersive game and has always been a property that we felt was perfect for a competition series,” said OBB President/CEO, Michael D. Ratner in a statement. “Microsoft shares our vision on how to bring the game to life and utilize its iconic status to create a modernized audience, while keeping the integrity and goals of the game intact.”

“Microsoft Minesweeper was one of the earliest computer games and has built a great fan base over the past few decades," added Paul Jensen, studio manager of Microsoft Casual Games, who is executive-producing the project. "With their expertise in creating compelling viewing experiences for television and digital audiences, we’re incredibly excited for OBB to bring Minesweeper to both new and existing fans in a completely new way."

Bone White, Ronald Malfi's supernatural mystery novel from 2017, is on the road to becoming a series at Amazon, Deadline reports.

C. Henry Chiasson (Antlers) is writing the project with Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid's Tale) executive-producing under his overall deal with Fox 21 TV Studios.

The book follows Paul Gallo, an agoraphobic professor who must solve an otherworldly mystery in a remote Alaskan town after he receives a telepathic distress signal from his missing twin brother.

