Sean Bean would really, really like Hollywood to please stop killing him

Sean Bean has played characters that have fallen to their deaths from a satellite dish, been riddled with orc arrows, and been beheaded. To date, the actor has played 21 characters that have been killed, including Boromir in Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and Ned Stark in the first season of Game of Thrones. And now, the actor would really, really like to play characters that don’t get killed off in the end.

Speaking with The Sun to discuss his role in the upcoming BBC World War II drama World on Fire, Bean admitted that he’s now straight up rejecting offers for roles if the character doesn’t survive.

“I’ve turned down stuff,” Bean told the publication. “I’ve said, ‘They know my character’s going to die because I’m in it!’”

The actor added: “I just had to cut that out and start surviving, otherwise it was all a bit predictable. I did do one job and they said, ‘We’re going to kill you,’ and I was like, ‘Oh no!’ and then they said, ‘Well, can we injure you badly?’ and I was like, ‘OK, so long as I stay alive this time.’”

Although initially fine playing characters that got offed (especially since he frequently played villains), Game of Thrones changed all that for Bean. He was fine at first with his character Ned getting decapitated in the penultimate episode of Season 1, since he didn’t “want to get stuck in one of these series that lasts seven years.” But in hindsight, he admits: “I wish I’d have got stuck now!”

In fact, back in 2014, the hashtag #dontkillseanbean wound up trending on social media. (Check out the cover photo of the actor holding up a sign saying “# Don’t Kill Me.”)

Fortunately for Bean, it does seem like casting directors are listening, since the article notes that...Spoiler Alert!...his character in World on Fire lives. Baby steps, Sean. Baby steps.

(Via The Sun)