Sebastian Stan has one condition if he's asked to play young Luke Skywalker...

If you've been around geeky spaces on the Internet (or at least on Twitter) for a while now, you've probably heard of one of the most popular casting suggestions to pervade fandom culture in recent years: That The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan step in to play a young version of Luke Skywalker because of his resemblance to actor Mark Hammill (Invincible).

Well, with The Mandalorian having recently introduced just that version of the Star Wars character — Hamill himself coming in to reprise him (with a little help from CGI) — it looks like there might be an opportunity for Stan to make the Internet's dreams come true. But as the man behind James "Bucky" Barnes stated on a recent appearance on Good Morning America (below), don't expect him to swap out his vibranium arm for a space prosthetic to show up on the Disney+ series just yet.

"If [Mark Hamill] calls me personally to tell me that he feels inclined to share this role with me then I'll believe it," said Stan when asked about the rumors of him stepping into the role of the iconic Jedi.

As mentioned in the interview, Hamill himself is quite on board with this particular piece of casting, even joking on Twitter in recent years that he might be Stan's father.

"Sorry to disappoint you but I refuse to say 'Sebastian Stan-I AM YOUR FATHER!' (even though, in fact, I am) #SorryNotSorry #MySonSebastian," Hamill tweeted in 2017, followed by another joking birthday wish the next year in 2018. "Wishing Sebastian Stan the happiest of birthdays. I'm beginning to believe he might actually BE my son, cuz just like [Nathan Hamill] & [Griffin Hamill], he never calls...he never writes...C'mon kids- would it kill ya to drop your old man a line? #Ingrates"

Of course, this isn't the first time their uncanny resemblance has come up during an appearance on GMA, as Stan himself sent in a video response pretending to be Hamill's son a few years ago, joking that he's finished his chores and taken care of some errands for the Batman: The Animated Series actor.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently releasing new episodes every Friday on Disney+ and The Mandalorian has been renewed for a third season.